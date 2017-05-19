Registration is underway for Miami Dade College’s (MDC) 2017 fall term.

MDC’s extensive catalog offers more than 300 academic pathways leading to bachelor’s degrees and associate degrees and numerous career training certificates at eight campuses and a major outreach center, as well as a growing Virtual College, MDC’s online studies program.

The fall semester will offer four new certificate programs in engineering technology support, mechatronics, rapid prototyping, and instructional design and technology. MDC’s bachelor’s degree options include supply chain management, information systems technology, biological sciences; electronics engineering; film, television and digital production; nursing; several education tracks; physician assistant studies; public safety, and supervision and management.

This fall, MDC will become the first educational institution in Florida to offer an undergraduate degree in data analytics. The three stackable credentials that compose the Big Data program pathway offer instant and augmenting labor-market value to students. The program begins with a College Credit Certificate in Business Intelligence, progresses to an Associate in Science in Business Intelligence, and culminates in a Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics.

MDC has much to offer beyond academics, including its annual Miami Book Fair (Nov. 12-19); GEMS Festival (Oct. 12-15), a prelude to the acclaimed Miami Film Festival (Mar. 9-18, 2018), among other exciting cultural events. Check the MDC website regularly for more college news and upcoming events.

Students are encouraged to register early, as classes are expected to fill quickly. Classes start Monday, Aug. 28.

Students can register, pay for classes, check course availability, print schedules, and more at www.mdc.edu. Online service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A $30 non-refundable fee is charged for processing first-time applications. Registration on or after Monday, Aug. 28, will only be available with instructor and/or department approval.

For more information, or to register, call 305- 237-8888 or visit www.mdc.edu.