Miami-Dade County Youth Fair among best in North America

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition continues to reap acclaim from its peers by winning 15 awards at the 126th annual International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Convention, including three first-place awards and best in division.

“It is a proud moment for our organization in light that the IAFE awards are highly competitive and that more than 1,100 fairs from across North American, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand are vying for them,” said Robert Hohenstein, fair president and CEO.

“With these awards in hand we can clearly state we are among the top fairs internationally, and it’s thanks to our dedicated team for our success.”

The highlight for Youth Fair officials was being named best in division for the exhibit category “New or Unique Single Class of Competitive Exhibits.” The award entries were evaluated and judged by a team of industry leaders and presented in November at the annual IAFE convention in Las Vegas.

Awards were handed out for:

First place

Agricultural Exhibitor Events, Awards, Participation Incentives or Retention Programs;

New or Unique Single Class of Competitive Exhibits, and

New or Unique Division of Competitive Exhibits.

Second place

Agriculture Individual Photo;

Any Other Agriculture Program/Exhibit;

Newspaper Ad – Black & White;

Electronic Newsletter, and

Competitive Exhibit Display Photo (Series).

Third place

Competitive Agricultural Programs: Snapshot/Overview of Agricultural Program Participation & Trends;

Television;

Newspaper Ad – Color;

Overall Social Media Campaign;

Promotional Event, and

Best Marketing Campaign.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars.

The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 58,000 student projects to more than 612,000 Youth Fair guests and awards more than $460,000 annually in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, the Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community.

The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.