Miami-Dade Health Department again receives Governor’s Sterling Sustained Excellence Award

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has again received the Governor’s Sterling Sustained Excellence Award, as one of four state organizations to be honored by Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Sterling Council.

The Governor’s Sterling Awards are the highest recognition organizations in Florida can receive for performance excellence. In its 25th year, the Sterling Award process is an efficient tool for all organizations that saves Florida businesses millions of dollars annually.

“The Governor’s Sterling Award winners reflect our focus of making Florida the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,” said Florida Sterling Council Chairman John Pieno. “I am pleased that Florida is leading the nation and I congratulate this year’s top-performing recipients.”

The coveted Governor’s Sterling Award for 2017 went to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, while the Orange County Public Schools Operations Division and the Florida Department of Health joined the Miami-Dade Health Department in each receiving a Sustained Excellence Award.

The Miami-Dade Health Department is the only organization to be recognized as a three-time recipient of the prestigious Governor’s Sterling Award (2012, 2006, and 2002) and two-time recipient of the Governor’s Sustained Excellence Award (2014 and 2017). Read more about the Miami-Dade Health Department.

The annual awards were presented during the 2017 Governor’s Sterling Award Banquet at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes on June 2.

As the most recognized Sterling Award organization in the state, the Florida Department of Health provides community-based services to Miami-Dade’s 2.7 million residents and close to 16 million annual visitors.

The Health Department here has maintained high levels of customer satisfaction, with an overall satisfaction of over 92 percent annually from 2013 through 2016. At 97.2 percent, tuberculosis patients completing therapy within 365 days exceeds the national target of 90 percent.

Measures of the performance of health outcomes for infants, children, and expectant mothers show a reduction in low-birthweight infants from 9.1 percent in 2010 to 8.4 percent in 2015, out-performing the state average of 8.6 percent.

The Consortium for a Healthier Miami-Dade consists of over 900 volunteer members representing 161 organizations. This cohesive partnership uses evidence-based practices to improve health outcomes in the community through a focus on healthy behaviors and activities.

The number of activities spearheaded by The Consortium increased substantially from 24 in 2011 to 223 in 2015. These activities are directly linked to moving the needle of the health measures in the Community Health Improvement Plan.

The organization systematically considers societal well-being and benefit as part of its strategy and daily operations. These efforts transcend its mandated duties and take a holistic approach to the health of the community.

For example, through The Consortium, the organization’s “Healthy Happens Here” initiative works with over local 175 restaurants to create healthier menu choices for restaurant patrons with a focus on low fat and nutrient dense meals.”

Established in 1992, the Florida Sterling Council is a public/private not-for-profit corporation supported by the Executive Office of the Governor. For more information, contact Council Chairman John Pieno at 850 922-5316 or visit www.floridasterling.com.