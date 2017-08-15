Miami Job Corps students receive job offers from program alumnus

Jesus Rivera, 23, and Hopeton Drummond, 22, attended the Miami Job Corps for the past year. They trained in Building Construction Technology/Home Builder’s Institute and received several certifications in OSHA 10 Safety, EPA Technician and RAMSET.

Little did they know their vocational training, skills and certifications would land them a job just five blocks away from Miami Job Corps working for another Job Corps graduate, Juan Camacho Jr.

Over 20 years ago, Camacho attended and received career technical training (vocational training) at Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Kentucky. Every day since then, he has been grateful for how the experience changed his life for the better.

Now, more than 20 years after completing the Job Corps program, Camacho is “paying it forward” by interviewing, hiring and training the two young men from the neighboring Miami Job Corps Center. He has since hired two additional graduates for another site.

Camacho worked hard to get to where he is today, a construction site superintendent with his uncle’s company, Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc.

Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance is a full-service asphalt contractor serving Florida since 1989, earning a coveted reputation for professionalism, quality, and outstanding service. Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc. is a sub-contractor for the Hawkins Construction Company’s shopping center project being built on the corner of NW 27th Avenue and 183rd Street.

Five blocks away from the construction project, also on NW 183rd Street, is the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Miami Job Corps Center. Job Corps is designed to assist low income youth, ages 16-24, with education and training to assist in making a bright, independent future for themselves.

Rivera, born in Miami, started working for Camacho the day after he completed Miami Job Corps Center. Drummond, also from Miami, is doing an internship (Work Based Learning) with Camacho. Both men came to Miami Job Corps to better their job prospects. Both had a high school diploma but lacked marketable skills.

Rivera’s mother, a single mom working two jobs, suggested Job Corps to him to better his job opportunities.

Before that, “I went out every day looking for work but couldn’t find anything” Rivera said. “I am grateful to my Instructors Mr. Fiallo and Mr. Suarez for the job training and also for teaching me the way to work, dress and get ready for the future. I am so happy to have left Miami Job Corps last week with a great job with a great future.” Rivera’s advice to others is “find a career in something you really, really love to do. Follow your dreams and don’t stop praying.”

Drummond was raised by his great-grandmother.

“She worked and took care of me until I moved to Jacksonville to attend welding school. When I couldn’t afford to finish there, I came back to Miami where I worked boarding up houses and cutting grass as a team member of Greater Miami Service Corps. The executive director, Debra Dorsett, took a personal interest in me and contacted Job Corps for me. Job Corps has been a great experience.”

To learn more about what Miami Job Corps Center can do for you, contact Lesly Diaz, Career Transition Readiness Specialist, 305-542-8018.