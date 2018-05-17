MICHELIN STARRED FRENCH CHEF GILLES EPIÉ TO JOIN JUVIA MIAMI BEACH CULINARY TEAM

Leading French Chef to Introduce New Menu at Juvia Miami Beach

The Juvia Group, founded by Jonás and Alexandra Millán, along with Chef-Partner Sunny Oh, Executive Pastry Chef Gregory Gourreau, and Corporate Chef Kaoru Chang are pleased to announce Chef Gilles Epié as the Executive Chef of Juvia Miami Beach. Beginning this Spring, Juvia will be under the culinary direction of Michelin starred French icon, Gilles Epié. Epié will work alongside Chef Partner Sunny Oh and Executive Pastry Chef

Gregory Gourreau to recreate the menu at Juvia focusing on French and Asian influence at the James Beard award-winning Miami staple. Epié is the youngest chef to receive the prestigious Michelin Star when he was 22 years old. With years of experience and professional training under his belt, Chef Gilles brings over 20 years of talent and passion to Juvia.

Recently relocated from Paris to Miami, Chef Epié has helmed the kitchen at some of the most prestigious and well-recognized restaurants worldwide including Citrus Etoile in Paris, Miravile in Paris, L’Orangerie in Los Angeles, and La Petite Cour in Paris. Additionally, he has trained with two iconic chefs, Alain Senderens and Alain Ducasse and has traveled the world learning about different cuisines.

“We’re thrilled to have Chef Gilles Epié join our culinary team of chefs at Juvia Miami Beach,” said Sunny Oh, Chef-Partner of The Juvia Group. “He’s known for his rich, bold cooking flavors and we can’t wait to showcase his unique palate in our dining room.”

Furthermore, Chef Epié is collaborating with Chef-Partner Sunny Oh and Executive Pastry Chef Gregory Gourreau to bring together the elements of what Juvia started as – the fusion of French, Peruvian and Japanese cuisines in one kitchen. He is adding new dishes to Juvia’s current dinner and brunch menus featuring Marinated Scottish Salmon served with warm potatoes and red onions, Coconut Maine Lobster made with coconut milk and wasabi and Epié’s signature varieties of French potatoes, Pommes Purée, including classic, basil, olive and truffle flavors. The menus will be changing constantly as he incorporates the freshest, seasonal ingredients test new techniques and showcase his fusion of flavors to diners.

“It’s an honor to welcome acclaimed and Michelin-starred French Chef Gilles Epié to our team,” said Gregory Gourreau, Executive Pastry Chef. “I’m excited to be working alongside him on an enhanced pastry menu and learning his techniques in the kitchen.”

Chef Epié is fluent in both English and French. He has earned numerous achievements and awards including a Michelin star in 1989 for his restaurant Miravile, voted Best Chef in America by Food & Wine Magazine (1996), Food Network Iron Chef guest judge (2008), James Beard Celebrity Chefs Tour Lifetime Achievement Award (2016), among other accolades. Some of

his notable achievements include catering to Frank Sinatra’s 80th birthday and cooking the Presidential Dinner for George Bush, Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Ger, ld Ford.