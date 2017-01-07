The Minority Chamber of Commerce will host a Cyber Security Miami Conference on Jan. 27 at the Hotel InterContinental at Doral, 11 am – 2 pm, 2505 NW 87th Ave. The high-profile conference aims to assist businesses of all sizes in developing, evaluating, and strengthening their cyber-security programs. They also will explore the best means of connecting with the law enforcement community when cyber incidents occur.

The conference will include a panel of specialists representing law enforcement, the private sector, and the financial services industry. In addition, speakers will provide insights on how all businesses, large and small, can secure their information as well as customer profiles.

Cyber Security Miami Conference 2017 features an impressive panel of guest speakers including: Kevin Parker, South Florida’s FBI representative in Cyber Attacks; Jorge Rodriguez of the Federal Reserve Bank; Rob Vazquez, Chairman of the Cyber Attack Committee of the Minority Chamber of Commerce; Steve Detwiler of the Miami-Dade County Emergency & Preparedness Office; and other local leaders.

Each panelist will tap from their field of expertise to offer unique insights regarding emerging technologies, operations and enforcement, digital asset protection, pragmatic experience, and law enforcement – and offer keys to creating a more secure business environment.

“Local businesses in South of Florida are concerned over the strength and comprehensiveness of cyber security on their economies, as companies throughout South Florida are being targeted in cyber-attacks at an increasing rate,” said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the Minority Chamber of Commerce. “The high level conference will bring together top experts from federal government, law enforcement, and the private sector to discuss how to navigate the cyber security framework, and provide business owners with tools and tips for strengthening their cyber-security programs.”

About the Cyber-Security Conference: To educate and produce a multi-stakeholder consortium that brings together industry, government and local business leaders interests in an effort to improve the local companies of cyber security on both a domestic and international level. The main goal is to discuss information on how to protect local business from one of the greatest threats facing almost every business in the world today, there is something for every business, regardless of size or industry.

The Minority Chamber’s Cyber Program Committee serves to assist members and partners in developing and implementing strong protection and security responses that safeguards their private information, digital assets, and their way of doing business. To that end, the Chamber advocates through its Cyber Security Committee and working groups, this initiative to work toward a competitive and secure local, national, and international trade environment; strong private sector cyber networks and systems; and a disaster resilient business community. For more committee information, contact Maria Loaisiga at maria.l@minoritychamber.net.

For general information about the Chamber and sponsorships, contact Maribel De la Cruz by calling 786.406-2190 or via e-mail at director@minoritychamber.net.