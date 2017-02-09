The Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC) launches a bi-annual Minority Small Business Digital Forum, Feb. 24, to demonstrate how creative ideas and platforms can help transform small businesses into larger enterprises. This first-time conference takes place at the Intercontinental at Doral Miami, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Admission is free for the Chamber’s Corporate and Preferred Members with advance registration.

“Whether you are a new business or have been operating for years, our premiere Small Business Digital Forum will provide a powerful opportunity for attendees to network, while learning from their business-community peers, including successful entrepreneurs, investors, lending institutions, sector experts, and high tech program,” said Minority Chamber of Commerce President & Founder Doug Mayorga.

“Minority businesses are the most creative and dynamic sector of our South Florida economy,” Mayorga continued. “The mentoring and networking that happens during this digital forum will give small businesses the vital tools they need to be increasingly successful in the competitive marketplace.”

The half-day forum features a keynote lunch presentation, corporate awards, and mentoring panels comprised of representatives of varying digital environments. One of the most attractive aspects of the conference is the Digital Main Street at which more than 20 exhibitors will showcase their services for small businesses. In addition, multiple breakout sessions will be conducted featuring discussion on effective digital tools and strategies.

“We will continue to meet and bring world class educators together in forums like this, to ensure that the Minority Chamber remains on the cutting edge in terms of benefits provided to our members, attendees and partners,” Mayorga added.

Local businesses interested building brand awareness and generating new leads during the half-day conference may still register as an exhibitor. Cost is $395 for non-members, and free for corporate and preferred Chamber members. Special thanks to the forum’s official sponsor, Microsoft who is hosting a drawing for one-year subscriptions to Office 365 for five lucky attendees.

The Minority Chamber of Commerce is a business and private organization that provides services and events tailored to meet the needs of its members in Miami-Dade, Washington, D.C., the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile, by helping them to achieve their full potential so they may grow, create jobs, and contribute to the prosperity of small business communities. For more information, visit: www.minoritychamber.net

For information and to register, send an email to director@minoritychamber.net or call Maria Loaisiga at 786-406-2190.