Pets of the Week for March 12, 2018

Connect, adopt and fall in love with our Pets of the Week at Miami-Dade Animal Services! Their adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, deworming and age-appropriate vaccines.

John (A1923146)

John is a 2-year old neutered Labrador Retriever Mix with a smile worth a million bucks (or treats)! This sweet, loyal boy certainly knows how to pose and makes a great selfie partner. He has been in Miami-Dade Animal Services since the holidays and is looking for a new FUR-ever family!

Melissa (A1939737))

Melissa is an 8-year old female Siamese with eyes that would put anyone in a trance. She’s an old, observant soul that enjoys nice scenery and people watching. If you’re as laid back as she is, then you two will get along just fine!

Connect with, adopt and love one, or both of these beautiful pets:

Call – 305-884-1101 Monday through Saturday.

Visit the shelter – 7401 NW 74 Street , Miami, Florida 33166

Email- pets@miamidade.gov.

See more pets available for adoption here.

