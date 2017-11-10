‘Pros Bowl’ fundraiser at Kings Entertainment raises $100,000 for hurricane survivors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral recently hosted a star-studded hurricane relief fundraiser to benefit UNICEF. The red-carpet affair, billed as “The Pros Bowl,” featured former Boston Red Sox All-Star David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz and his wife Tiffany and their kids, together with Miami HEAT champion Ray Allen and his wife Shannon and their children.

Concerned and giving Miamians sporting bowling shoes came out to support the event – and had a great night at the 20,000-square-foot dining, cocktail and entertainment venue with Miami’s hottest DJs.

Celebrities kept rolling in throughout the evening with retired Puerto Rican basketball player Carlos Arroyo joining in on the efforts followed shortly after followed by fellow Puerto Rican and reggaeton artist Justin Quiles.

Last to arrive was hit-making reggaeton sensation Nicky Jam, who joined the party with his wife. The newlyweds made their way inside to join the other celebs at the KING Pin Suite – a private space sectioned off for the evening’s VIP guests.

For a donation of $134 each, the participants enjoyed bowling, games, silent and live auctions. Great food also was served up including popular menu items such as the signature KINGS Lollipop Wings, Pan-Seared Mac & Cheese, and Buffalo Chicken Wontons.

The evening raised close to $100,000 from the auction items combined with donations contributed for the event’s cause, and went to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria through the works of UNICEF. Event sponsors include The David Ortiz Children’s Fund and The Ray of Hope Foundation.

Right in the heart of CityPlace Doral, Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral features upscale, retro-inspired décor and executive-chef designed menus brought to life by “best-in-industry” service. With varied entertainment options, themed nights and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, Kings is located at 3450 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, FL 33122.