If you’ve already given up on getting fit and losing weight for the new year, it’s not too late to make another meaningful – and musical – resolution at Ray’s Guitars N Gear. For a limited time, the Miami Springs-based mom-and-pop shop is offering one free music lesson with the purchase of four.

Located at 3964 Curtiss Parkway in Miami Springs, Ray’s Guitars N Gear offers vocal and instrumental lessons for anyone eager to learn. The store’s talented team of instructors offers lessons on guitar, bass, piano, violin, drums, and vocals. Lessons are available Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition to lessons, the retail shop offers instrument sales, repairs, and consignment

“Learning how to play an instrument isn’t like losing a few pounds, or getting a new job – it can provide a lifetime of fulfillment,” says owner Ray Anton. “We’re proud to offer something that will last more than just a few weeks.”

Anton is a semi-professional musician, so he intuitively knows how to cater to clientele who are newcomers to music, and he is always friendly and helpful. He is carefree and has an uncanny sense of humor. In fact, the store’s official mascot is “Stevie,” a Chihuahua mix who faithfully watches the comings and goings from one of the venue’s comfy couches.

With easy access via the 36th Street exit of the Palmetto Expressway, Ray’s Guitars N Gear is convenient for Doral and Hialeah customers alike. In addition to lessons, the shop offers competitive pricing on new and used guitars and basses, amplifiers, accessories, books, and consignment items – as well as expert repair services (from simple set ups and string changes, to complete re-frets, pick up swaps, and bridge resets). There also is fully-equipped rehearsal space available for rent.

Renowned weekly acoustic night jams, Ray’s invites in players all ages and skill levels during off hours, Wednesday’s from 7 to 9 p.m. Join Ray in and his friends as they jam to songs of the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as current hits heard on the radio.

To schedule a lesson, call 305-526-1990 or send an e-mail inquiry to raysguitars305@gmail.com. For general information, visit www.RaysGuitarsNGear.com.