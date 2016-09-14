As part of its Ford Will Surprise You initiative, South Florida Ford joined forces with Dan Marino, NFL Hall of Famer, former Miami Dolphins quarterback and South Florida Ford Brand Ambassador to give back to the community with a campaign full of surprises. They began by providing a South Florida youth football league with the surprise of a lifetime. On August 8th, Dan and a fleet of Ford vehicles arrived at a practice session with special gifts from South Florida Ford, including footballs, practice jerseys, a blocking sled as well as a check for $10,000 presented to Miami Xtreme Youth Football League.

Receiving the check on behalf of Miami Xtreme Youth Football League was Coach Butch, who has coached pop warner football for more than 38 years. Through his many volunteer hours, Coach Butch teaches his players about football, while also incorporating important life lessons. South Florida Ford set out to give back to the community and learned about Coach Butch’s story, which is woven with commitment passion and desire for young men to grow up with not only skills to play football, but also skills for life.

Launching on September 12th, the Ford Will Surprise You initiative will feature a number of TV, radio and print advertisements featuring Dan Marino. South Florida Ford announced Marino’s position as Brand Ambassador in October of 2015 and since then have worked on several initiatives to benefit the South Florida community. Marino will be featured in South Florida Ford’s advertisements and promotions throughout the year and will be doing personal appearances at various South Florida Ford dealerships and community events. South Florida Ford is comprised of 28 Ford dealers covering 13 counties throughout the Southern half of Florida.

For more information, feel free to visit FordWillSurpiseYou.com.