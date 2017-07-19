South Miami becomes only city between Golden State and Sunshine State to adopt rooftop solar law

Solar-energy history was made last evening, July 18, as the City of South Miami became the first and only municipality between The Sunshine State and The Golden State to enact a rule requiring all new homes and residences undergoing major renovations to have solar power installed.

Patterned after successful laws in place in only three other cities in the entire U.S. — all in California — the rule was finally adopted in a 4-1 vote by the City of South Miami Commission. (See photo gallery.)

One year ago, Miami-based climate change activist Delaney Reynolds (photo left) started the process by writing to dozens of mayors throughout South Florida asking them to consider working with her to create a law that would change the way new homes are constructed – and help change the world for the better. Read more.

Phil Stoddard, South Miami’s Mayor (photo center), responded to Reynolds’ request, and over the past year, leading up to this historic decision, he and Reynolds worked side by side to research and write the language that would need to be drafted to include a “Solar Requirements” section to the city’s Land Development Code.

The City of South Miami enacted its new residential solar mandate, July 18, making Florida only the second state in the U.S. where a municipality has such a law that will now mandate solar power be installed in newly built homes or those subject to major renovation.

In a statement she issued immediately following the news, Reynolds said “Tonight’s brave decision by the South Miami City Council is historic and certainly a step in the right direction towards my dream that we can turn the ‘Sunshine State’ of Florida into ‘THE Solar State,’ said Reynolds. “And that started Tuesday night with a commission vote in favor of the law in what I will now call ‘The Solar City of South Miami’.”

Delaney’s brother Owen Reynolds (photo right), a sophomore at Palmer Trinity and the creator of a solar-car concept called “The Apollo Project,” spent part of his summer advocating for South Miami’s proposed solar panel law, as well.

Delaney Reynolds is founder of The Sink or Swim Project, educating and engaging people of all ages about the risks of climate change and sea level rise in hopes that we can work together as a global community to solve this crisis. For information visit www.miamisearise.com. To learn more about Delaney, visit www.delaneyreynolds.com