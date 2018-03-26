Spring Events at The Town of Bay Harbor Island

SPRING BREAK CAMP & ADVENTURE CAMP 2018

BOTH CAMPS WILL BE FROM MARCH 26 – 30, 2018 AT THE MORRIS N.BROAD COMMUNITY CENTER CAMP HOURS 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Campers must bring their own snacks and lunches daily. For more information, please contact the Community Services Department (786) 646-9970

SPRING BREAK CAMP

Sports • Games • Field Trip • Arts & Crafts

For Kindergarten through 8th grade

Resident Rate: $140, $20 registration fee.

Non Resident: $180, $40 registration fee

ADVENTURE SPRING BREAK CAMP

This program for youth in grades 6, 7 and 8 will teach outdoor skills and instill confidence. The camp will include environmental stewardship, hiking, and conservation practices. Campers will practice their

photography skills, learn about navigation in Florida and explore their interests while on field trips.

Resident Rate: $100, $20 registration fee. Non Resident: $140, $40 registration fee

THIRD ANNUAL BAY HARBOR ISLANDS SPRING EGG HUNT

Sunday, April 8, 2018

11a.m. – 1 p.m.

Officer Scott A. Winters Park on 98th Street