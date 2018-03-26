Spring Events at The Town of Bay Harbor Island

SPRING BREAK CAMP & ADVENTURE CAMP 2018
BOTH CAMPS WILL BE FROM MARCH 26 – 30, 2018 AT THE MORRIS N.BROAD COMMUNITY CENTER CAMP HOURS 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Campers must bring their own snacks and lunches daily. For more information, please contact the Community Services Department (786) 646-9970
SPRING BREAK CAMP
Sports • Games • Field Trip • Arts & Crafts
For Kindergarten through 8th grade
Resident Rate: $140, $20 registration fee.
Non Resident: $180, $40 registration fee
ADVENTURE SPRING BREAK CAMP
This program for youth in grades 6, 7 and 8 will teach outdoor skills and instill confidence. The camp will include environmental stewardship, hiking, and conservation practices. Campers will practice their
photography skills, learn about navigation in Florida and explore their interests while on field trips.
Resident Rate: $100, $20 registration fee. Non Resident: $140, $40 registration fee
THIRD ANNUAL BAY HARBOR ISLANDS SPRING EGG HUNT
Sunday, April 8, 2018
11a.m. – 1 p.m.
Officer Scott A. Winters Park on 98th Street
