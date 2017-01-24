Cooler temperatures, a sunny afternoon, and The Shops at Sunset Place provide the perfect backdrop for a healthy Sunday stroll with the family – with hundreds of dollars in incentives.

ChamberSOUTH hosts its first-ever “Walk In To Wellness” and Table-Top Expo on Feb. 5, a family-walking tour with great give-aways and prize drawings, including a $100 gift certificate from Pilates in the Grove and a $250 shopping spree at Sunset Place. It all happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5701 Sunset Drive in South Miami.

The event was conceived by the ChamberSOUTH Wellness Committee to emphasize diet and nutrition, health and fitness, and work-life balance, says Committee Chair Jan Hurley. “And the fact that the event is timed to coincide with the Farmer’s Market at Sunset Place is no accident.

“We also made sure to include family-friendly components like face painting and wellness packages designed especially for kids – in addition to all the giveaways that sponsors will hand out along the wellness trail,” she said. The event also offers demos by wellness-sponsors such as yoga instructors and personal trainers, and Elements Massage is giving free chair massages. Here’s how Walk-In-To-Wellness works:

Upon arriving at Sunset Place, check in at the ChamberSOUTH registration kiosk near the fountain in the central plaza.

Here you receive your Walk-In-To-Wellness Passport.

Begin the half-mile wellness trail by following specially designed footstep cutouts affixed to the floor of the walkways.

The footsteps lead the way to about 15 vendor stations located throughout the entire mall complex.

At each checkpoint, vendors ask you to answer a simple question related to their service or product.

Answer the question, get a stamp in your passport, and follow the footsteps to the next vendor checkpoint.

Visit all stations to fill your passport.

Return to the ChamberSOUTH kiosk to submit your passport for official entry into the prize drawings.

“All you have to do is walk the walk to qualify for great prizes,” says JoAnn Parns, ChamberSOUTH Board Member and Wellness Committee member. “But the whole idea is to provide quality time for families, learn all about health and wellness, and have a great time in the process.”

ChamberSOUTH Board Member Alex Schreer also plans to be on hand offering participants an opportunity to discover more about future renovation plans for the mall. Schreer is VP of Marketing for Grass River Management, one of the project developers overseeing redevelopment at The Shops at Sunset Place, says the project which will feature more tree-lined pedestrian “streets,” new local/regional/national stores, and a stunning hotel with market-rate apartments across from South Miami’s Metrorail Station.

For information, contact ChamberSOUTH Executive Director Mary Scott Russell at 305-661-1621 or via email at info@chambersouth.com. Also visit www.chambersouth.com.