Law to enable FPL transmission lines on US-1 and Everglades up for vote in Tallahassee this Tuesday, April 4th .

Please write legislators to oppose Senate Bill SB1048 and House Bill HB1055 “Linear Facilities”

FPL’s plans for giant transmission lines through South Miami and the Everglades were blocked by the 3rd District Court of Appeals. Florida’s Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

Now FPL is asking the State Legislature to change the laws so (1) FPL won’t have to follow local regulations on land use and Everglades protection, and (2) the Governor and Cabinet cannot order FPL to underground the lines.

So far, our own State Senator, Jose Javier Rodriguez, has been the only one to oppose this law in committee. FPL is fast-tracking approval. It comes up for a floor vote in the Senate on Tuesday, thus the urgency to contact local legislators.

Talking points – The entire Miami-Dade Delegation should oppose this law, because:

Hurricane safety hazard Tall transmission towers and lines are a hurricane hazard, as proven during Hurricane Andrew. They do not belong near residential apartments, above our Metrorail, or above the Underline. This change in law will make it easier for FPL to endanger public safety and private property. The lines should be underground. Ruins the coming Underline Trail The Legislature has already apportioned millions of dollars to create the Underline Trail, which is undergoing development, starting at Brickell. Shade trees cannot be planted near transmission lines. Why should Legislators turn around and let FPL ruin the Underline with giant overhead transmission lines? Harms the County’s tax base Transmission lines anywhere in the County depress local land values and hurt the entire County’s tax base. Only 10-20% of local property taxes go to the municipality, the remaining 80-90% go to the County and the School District. A taking of private property value Lowering private property values by transmission lines is an uncompensated “taking” of private property by FPL to benefit its shareholders. Harms the Everglades Paves too much Everglades land and endangers fledging wading birds. We all value the Everglades, and FPL should not be allowed to ignore the County’s environmental regulations protecting them.

CALL – EMAIL – TWITTER

Sunday or Monday, reach out to the top 7 on the list to affect the Senate's floor vote on Tuesday. Then go for the rest:

