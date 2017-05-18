Kings Bowl Doral is finally opening at the new CityPlace Doral on May 22 – and is making a strikingly generous offer for bowlers who join in the fun during the debut celebration.

Kings is gifting a free year of bowling (two games each month for a full year) to the first 250 visitors through their doors on opening day. To further celebrate Kings Bowl’s 10th nationwide location, everyone in line at the event will get a raffle ticket and 10 lucky winners will receive $100 in gift cards.

The 20,000-square-foot complex will be its most impressive to date, featuring an executive-chef-driven scratch kitchen, inventive crafty cocktails, 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, a four-lane private bowling suite, a full-service upscale lounge, and private dining spaces – plus much more.

As guests enter the hip mainspace at Kings, they’re greeted with a retro-inspired atmosphere and upscale 60s-style architectural décor, hearkening to the golden age of bowling and “Vegas-cool.” Kings’ full-service restaurant features an impressive array of American favorites and comfort foods with a twist, as well as dishes for the health conscious – all prepared from scratch daily.

The venue also features a private game room, complete with “low-tech” luxury social games including seven full-sized billiards tables, foosball, two and four-player air hockey, shuffleboard, and bank shuffleboard.

A beautiful 40-seat full-service, climate-controlled patio gives guests an incredible view of the hustle and bustle within the brand new CityPlace Doral project.

Kings Bowl, which first opened in 2002 in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay, says it is committed to being an actively-engaged member of the Miami-Doral area, supporting the community and its charities. The new venue will create 150 jobs including managers, bartenders, servers, event planners, door staff, kitchen managers, cooks, host staff, wait assistants, and mechanics.

King’s Bowl is located at 3450 NW 83rd St Suite 152, Miami, FL 33147. For information, call 844-494-9400 or visit kingsbowlamerica.com/miami-doral.