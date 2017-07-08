Ultimate Miami competitions showcase S. Florida’s extraordinary local talent

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ultimate Miami LLC — creator of Miami’s talent competitions showcasing local rising stars in the fields of mixology, entertainment and performing arts — has announced the winners of the sixth season of the Ultimate Miami series, which took place June 8-10 at Stage 305 inside Magic City Casino.

Grand prize winners earned a cash prize of $5,000 and the title of Miami’s Ultimate. Each evening was highlighted with a performance by a nationally known entertainer, including Carlos Mencia; TKA; Rob Base; Lime, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winners, Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon.

The panel of judges included Real Housewives of Miami cast member Ana Quincoces, comic Marvin Dixon, NBC 6 entertainment reporter and 6 in the Mix host Roxanne Vargas, SAVE spokesperson Oz Muñoz, Power96.5FM Lucy Lopez and 610AM WIOD radio personality Manny Muñoz.

The winners were: Ultimate Miami Comedian – Freddy Stebbins, Ultimate Miami Drag Queen – Athena Dion, and Ultimate Miami Bartender – Luis Garcia.

“What a weekend! Ultimate Miami 2017 was fantastic and brought out South Florida’s brightest local stars,” said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of Magic City Casino. “From Freddy Stebbins, who is Miami’s funniest comic, and Athena Dion, South Florida’s fiercest Greek goddess, to Luis Garcia, who can prepare a cocktail like no one else — these Ultimates are incredible.”

Freddy Stebbins is the Ultimate Miami Comedian. The 47-year-old comic immediately embodied the title when he walked on the stage, with his spot-on Cuban accent and Miami-centered material. This Miami native, who trained at the renowned improv school, The Groundlings in Los Angeles, mocked and celebrated many beloved Miami personalities.

Stebbins’ comic role models include Jim Carrey, Carol Burnett, Jack Black, and Norm Macdonald. He believes that his years of experience as a standup comic, his ability to spontaneously interact with the crowd and taking advice throughout his career from the close-knit South Florida comic community gave him what he needed to give the performance of a lifetime.

Athena Dion is the Ultimate Miami Drag Queen. The 29-year-old full-time drag entertainer and freelance makeup artist captivated the crowd the moment she walked on the stage with her energetic rendition of I’m a Barbie Girl. Dion’s lively strut and over-the-top costumes made her stand apart from the crowd of fierce finalists.

This North Miami Beach resident with Greek roots cites her native culture as a source of inspiration for her style. She plans on using her prize money to vacation in her native country.

Ultimate Miami Bartender Luis Garcia can be found preparing tasty libations at Wynwood Yard. The 26-year-old mixologist, who resides in Kendall, impressed the crowd with his elegant combination of fresh ingredients and quality products. His first-round drink titled

“About Last Night,” combined gin, elderflower liqueur, aperol, pineapple juice, ginger beer and lemongrass, basil and cracked pepper garnish.

While not his first time competing for the title of Ultimate Miami Bartender, Garcia says his focus this time, was on making a great drink.

The audience overwhelmingly agreed.

Ultimate Miami LLC was formed to promote, through competition, Miami’s outstanding eclectic composition of talent in various subsets in the fields of mixology, entertainment and culinary arts. The company’s goal is to showcase rising stars that call Miami home and derive the essence of their skills from the experiences of their surroundings. For more details, visit www.theultimatemiami.com.