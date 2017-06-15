USA Sports Therapy brings world-class therapy to Williams Island residents and members

Treating community members and professional and Olympic athletes in South Florida since 2005, USA Sports Therapy’s Dr. Matthew Cooper and Dr. Hal Krenkel are now offering their world-class services at The Spa at Williams Island. Their treatments will include Physical Therapy, Chiropractic, Contemporary Acupuncture, and the Enzyme Dr. Anti-Aging Program.

“With our experience in the field of sports rehabilitation, we feel we can give the residents of Williams Island the best chance of recovering from an injury or remain healthy and injury free as they strive to stay physically fit, all without leaving the island,” says Cooper, whose facility is widely recognized as the best in South Florida.

In addition to treating Williams Island residents and members, USA Sports Therapy will share their expertise and knowledge through monthly lectures with personal trainers, Pilates instructors, bi-monthly health and fitness lectures and seminars. The experts at USA Sports Therapy will work directly with trainers on how to exercise safely – yet effectively – and discuss specific injuries like herniated discs, meniscus injuries in the knee, and various other ailments in individualized body part lectures.

For members, lectures will focus more on these same topics but will also include seminars on injury prevention for all sports, tennis-specific assessments and exercises, diet, weight loss, enzyme therapy and age management, stretching, and acupuncture.

Since its 2005 inception in Aventura by Dr. Cooper, USA Sports Therapy now treats more than 125 professional and Olympic athletes yearly throughout South Florida. Members of their staff include the USA Olympic Sailing Team Chiropractors and Physical Therapists for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Chiropractor for 2016 Rio Olympic games for Track and Field, Doctor to FIU Sports (including football and basketball), St Thomas Aquinas High School and Northwestern High School, as well as physician at the 2009 and 2013 Track and Field World Championships.

“USA Sports Therapy has been instrumental in my success to date,” says Brianna Rollins, American Track and Field athlete. “I fractured my spine in college and was told I may never be able to compete again. After rehabbing with them, I went on to break the NCAA record, the U.S. record and won a Gold Medal in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games for the 100 meter hurdles.”

USA Sports Therapy boasts a number of tools to treat more conditions and atypical injuries than other groups in South Florida, due to numerous unique physical medicine certifications, including but not limited:

Blood Flow Restriction Rehabilitation

Active Release Technique™

Graston Technique®

USA Olympic Weightlifting Sport Specific Coach

Neurofunctional Acupuncture

Licensed Enzyme Nutrition Therapist

Titleist Performance Institute Certification

Certified Athletic Trainers

Certified Sports Physicians

This will be USA Sports Therapy’s seventh office. Current locations include: Aventura, The Miami Beach JCC, Fisher Island, The Faena Hotel, Anatomy at 1220, The JCC in Aventura, and now Williams Island.

For summer hours of operation and other information, visit USASportsTherapy.com. Call 305-935-9599 for an appointment.