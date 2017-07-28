Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

West Park News

west-park

Where did the summer go?

By: Felicia Brunson | August 23, 2017

Summer is almost over. School will be starting soon. Where did the summer go? I hope you and your family are having a great end…

DJ IRIE - Photo Credit: Dylan Rives

DJ Irie’s Star-Studded Weekend

By: Dr. Mary Jo Almeida-Shore | July 17, 2017

Miami’s favorite DJ,  DJ IRIE just wrapped up his star-studded IRIE Weekend, now in its 13th year. The action-packed four-day series of charity  events ran…

image1-min

Many Gave Some and Some Gave All

By: Mayor Eric Jones Jr | May 29, 2017

Memorial Day, perhaps more than any other holiday, was born of human need of consolation. Deep inside all of us lies a fundamental desire to…