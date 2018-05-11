A grand welcome for hgreg.com

A grand opening celebration for HGREG.com Broward, took place on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 5pm, at 3801 South State Road 7, West Park. The celebration featured a live jazz band, a red carpet entrance and radio stations broadcasting on site. The event was attended by Mayor Eric H. Jones, and Commissioners Felicia Brunson and Kristine Judeikis, leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, as well as other City Staff, local businesses and community members.

HGREG.com is part of HGrégoire, a network of new and pre-owned car dealerships with more than 25 years of continuous service to consumers. Supported by more than 500 associates across North America and its slogan, “Car buying redefined,” the company is determined to offer a new world of customer convenience and care, both in-store and online. The new dealership features a 28,515 square foot building that can house more than 400 cars.

The City of West Park extends a warm welcome to HGREG.com and best wishes for success in the City!