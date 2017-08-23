Back to school safety reminders!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Summer is almost over and it’s time for our children to head back to school. Here are some back to school safety tips to make the start of this school year safe.

PARENTS:

• Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits

• Always stop for school busses that are loading or unloading children

• Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals

• Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, in school parking lots, etc.

• Never text while driving in a school zone.

• Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.

STUDENTS:

• Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school

• Demonstrate traffic safety awareness and pick the safest route between your home and the school and practice walking it with your children.

• Only cross streets at designated crosswalks, street corners and traffic controlled intersections

• Always look both ways before crossing the street and never enter streets from between obstacles like parked cars, shrubbery, signs, etc.

• When riding the bus, make remain seated and keep your head and arms inside the bus at all times.

• Do not shout at or distract the driver

Parents, make sure you have a conversation with your children about the dangers of talking to strangers. Children should be suspicious of strangers who engage them in conversation or offer them rides. Remind them to avoid talking to people they don’t know and whenever possible travel to and from school in a group.

Together, we can work to make this a safe and enjoyable time for our children.