Bravo to Lake Forest Elementary School!

As part of our celebration of bike safety and pedestrian safety during the month of March, the City held its Annual Bike Safety Awareness event on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 2pm at Mary Saunders Park. We had a great turnout and children learned the most important part of cycling was to learn to do it safely. While doing this activity at an obstacle-free park, they were taught safety tips, balance, steering, pedaling, and the importance of using their helmets at all times. With the help of Broward Sheriff Office and the City of West Park staff the event was a success!