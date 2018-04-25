Bravo to Lake Forest Elementary School!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lake Forest Elementary School students Travon Bastian, Jovana Bien-Aime, Annabella Velez, Yamila Leon and Corey Tillman just had a once in a lifetime opportunity! They proudly represented their school and our community by performing at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, DC for the Turnaround Arts Talent show on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

These very diverse students represented a wide variety of academic levels, personality types and all have improved in their academic areas. More importantly, they have developed tremendous self-confidence which has helped propel them to the national stage.

This is the third year Lake Forest Elementary School, under the inspired and dedicated leadership of principal, Sharon Boyd, have participated in the Turnaround Arts Program. Three Broward County Public Schools (Bethune, Lake Forest, and Walker Elementary) were the first in Florida to be selected as Turnaround Arts Schools. Turnaround Arts is based on the premise that high quality and integrated arts education can strengthen school reform efforts. The program helps to boost academic achievement and increase student engagement.

Last spring, students from third to fifth grade at Lake Forest presented their own production of the Disney musical, The Little Mermaid, called Under the Sea. It was performed at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center, and some of the cast members have continued exploring and developing their talents as young artists.

Principal Boyd and the school leadership at Lake Forest Elementary School consistently see school improvements and community engagement flourish due to the students’ growing work in the arts.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE YOUNG PERFORMERS!

WEST PARK IS SO PROUD OF YOU!

Lake Forest Elementary School kids alongside students from other Turnaround Arts Schools in Broward County performing at the Kennedy Center in March, 2018.

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the success of our city. I can be reached at (954)329-8990 or by email at: fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.