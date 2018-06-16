City of West Park Offers Start-Up Business Assistance Training Seminars

When it comes to improving your skills and taking your small business career to the next level, there’s really no substitute for a live learning event. Interacting with a roomful of peers, asking questions regarding subject matter and examining real-world applications, is an extremely effective way of cementing your newfound knowledge.

The City of West Park will be providing such an event offering an assortment of start-up business assistance topics including procedures to establish and operate small business in the City of West Park. Our interactive events will be led by expert trainers who’ve been in your shoes and are aware of the issues facing local entrepreneurs and how to solve these concerns.

Delivered in a fun and interactive manner, this four-part training series will equip you with the latest techniques, tips, and best practices to implement your new start-up business knowledge in a timely manner and advance your career to the next level.

Registration: The City of West Park will be accepting seminar registration forms at no-cost to the applicant beginning on Friday June 15, 2018. Program registration ends on Monday June 25, 2018. Potential applicants must provide proof of residency in the City of West Park.

The training program will consist of four (4) evening seminars held during the month of July 2018 and will include the following subject matter:

• Understanding Your Small Business Mission Statement & Branding;

• Business Plan Creation;

• Establishing Your Small Business, Structure & Credit and Understanding Financial Statements; and

• Protecting Your Small Business, Policies & Procedures.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from local professionals on how to establish a small business in the City of West Park! Applications may be found online at www.cityofwestpark.org, and at City Hall, 1965 South State Road 7, West Park.

For more information, please contact Community & Economic Development staff at (954) 989-2688, Extension 222.