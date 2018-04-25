This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The City of West Park’s 2018 College Scholarship is open to all high school seniors who reside in West Park during their senior year of high school, and attending a two or four-year college, university or vocational school in the U.S. Scholarship awards will be based on the number of applicants.

ALL Applicants must submit the following items, which will be reviewed by the West Park Education Advisory Committee:

• Complete (type or print) and sign the attached application in its entirety.

• Submit a typed essay, double-spaced, with a maximum of 500 words.

***See list of essay topics below.

• Provide two letters of recommendation. One of the letters must be provided by a school official on school letterhead, with numbered pages.

• Provide an official or unofficial high school, college, or university transcript.

• Community service hours must be shown on the transcript.

ESSAY TOPICS (CHOOSE ONE):

*** Students must type their names at the top of each page of their essays along with the essay title chosen.

1. Discuss an issue of local concern. Why is this issue important to you? How do you think it should be addressed?

2. Academic excellence and community service – the importance of each in making my community and/or the world a better place.

3. Share an experience, through which you have gained respect for intellectual, social, or cultural differences. Comment on how your personal experiences and achievements would contribute to the diversity of the university you wish to attend.

4. Take a quote of a famous person and explain what it means to you.

The recipients selected will each receive a scholarship award of $1,000. The selection criteria are as follows:

• Students must be eligible for graduation with a standard diploma from a high school or currently a freshman or sophomore at a college or university.

• Students must have a minimum 3.0 unweighted cumulative GPA out of 4.0 at the time of application.

• The student must demonstrate community involvement and/or participation in school activities (i.e., sports, student government, journalism, service clubs, band, drama, etc.)

• The student must be a West Park resident.

• Students must submit proof of permanent residency in the City of West Park along with your application and essay. Acceptable proofs of residency may include:

• Government issued picture ID with applicant’s address. The ID must have been issued at least 6 months before the application due date.

• A school official record, dated at least 6 months before the application due date that shows the applicant’s address.

• Vehicle registration, title or insurance, issued at least 6 months before the application due date, showing the applicant’s address.

Scholarships are to be used for tuition, room, board and/or books, which will be payable to the educational institution the student will be attending or the college or university the student currently attends. Upon notification of receiving this scholarship, applicants must provide a copy of an acceptance letter from the educational facility he/she will be or is currently attending for the 2018-2019 school year.

The scholarship funds will be disbursed directly to the educational institution.

DEADLINE:

Application packets are due by FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018.

All entries must be delivered no later than

FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018 by 4:00 PM to:

City of West Park

City Hall

1965 South State Road 7, West Park, FL 33023

All application packets must be complete to be qualified.

CITY OF WEST PARK

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION 2018

1. Applicant Name:

2. Address:

3. Phone: Email:

4. Parent(s)/Guardian(s)name: __________________________________________________________

5. High school presently attending:

6. Are you presently a high school senior? (Circle one): YES / NO If “No, skip to Question 9.

7. What accredited college or vocational school will you be attending for the 2018-2019 school year?

8. Current GPA: Number of community service hours completed:

9. Are you presently a college or university student? (Circle one): YES / NO

10. Which college or university are you attending?

11. What is your classification?: What is your GPA? ______

12. List any extracurricular and community activities you are involved in:

Checklist:

( ) Completed and signed application

( ) Two letters of recommendation

( ) Transcript (official denoting community service hours) ( ) Essay

Applicant’s signature: Date:

My signature above attests that all information in this application packet is true and verifiable. My signature permits the City of West Park and its Education Advisory Committee to verify any of the information listed within.

Application packets are due by FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018 BY 4:00PM.

All entries must be delivered to City Hall at:

1965 South State Road 7, West Park, FL 33023 by FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018 BY 4:00PM.

You may also download the application from the City’s Website: www.cityofwestpark.org