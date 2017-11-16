This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On October 4, 2017 our district and the City of West Park teamed up to host our first ever “Coffee with a Cop” event. Coffee with a Cop is a national law enforcement community outreach effort sponsored by the Department of Justice. The events are held at local coffee shops or restaurants and the premise is a simple one: get citizens to come in, sit down with their local law enforcement officers, and just talk. Our event was held at the Miami Subs restaurant on State Road 7 and was a huge success. Imagine the surprise on customers’ faces when they walked in and saw a restaurant full of deputies. After the initial shock wore off, deputies and patrons shared stories or bragged about whose favorite team would win that weekend. Our next event will be held sometime in early January, 2018. Keep checking this publication for the date, time and location.