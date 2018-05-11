CONGRATULATIONS! Broward Sheriff’s Office names Detective Iamel Martinez Deputy of the Year.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Friday April 20, 2018 a recognition ceremony was held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building, 2601 West Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, recognizing Detective Iamel Martinez as Deputy of the Year! Detective Martinez has done invaluable law enforcement work in the South Broward District for the past 16 years. His passion, dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. We join with the Broward Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Detective Martinez and thanking him for his service to our District, and for his exemplary leadership of the BSO South District Explorers.