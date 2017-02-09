Football & Fresh Food with the Miami Dolphins and Citibank

CITI TOUCHDOWNS FOR GOOD EVENT BRINGS LOCAL KIDS TOGETHER FOR FOOTBALL & FRESH FOOD WITH JAY AJAYI AND CHEF TIMON BALLOO

WHO: Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Chef Timon Balloo, Sugarcane

WHAT: A football clinic and healthy eating demonstration in celebration of Citi Touchdowns for Good.

WHEN: Thursday, February 9

3PM – 5:30PM

WHERE: Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University

7500 SW 30th Street, Davie, FL 33314

WHY: This season, Citi and the Miami Dolphins teamed up to fight childhood hunger one touchdown at a time. Every time the Dolphins scored a touchdown at home, Citi donated enough for No Kid Hungry to provide 20,000 meals for kids in need across Miami-Dade County and the United States. Thanks to a strong season from the Miami Dolphins, Citi has donated enough for No Kid Hungry to provide almost half a million meals to kids in need. We’re celebrating this success by inviting kids that participate in local No Kid Hungry-supported programs out to the Miami Dolphins training facility for a chance to spend the afternoon with Miami Dolphins player, Jay Ajayi, learning some football tips from the hero of the season and then discovering some healthy ways to fuel their bodies with Chef Timon Balloo of Sugarcane.