As we saw the sun set on 2017, we can be proud as a city for all the good we have received and the great things that have been accomplished. Now the train of 2018 has left the station on its journey, and I am confident that the ride will be a good one for West Park. There will be some curves and bumps but the destinations along the way will be one of success and greater community achievements as we forge forward.
THANK YOU
As I look back at the past year, West Park is a better place to live and enjoy. So, thank you for another outstanding year. To all of our residents who volunteered and put in hundreds of hours on our committees: Thank you! We couldn’t accomplish all that we did, and be the city we are, without your efforts. I know 2017 was a busy year for many of you, with numerous meetings, family commitments and events, highs and lows but you made the City better.
And to all the residents who came forward to talk with all of us on vari ous issues, one-on-one and at our commission meetings: Thank you for all of your input. We represent you and need your thoughts and ideas to serve better.
To the entire West Park City Staff—thank you for continuing to make us a great city!
FORGING FORWARD
We are at a pivotal place in the history of West Park. No longer can we embrace the newness of becoming a city. It’s our time to take our rightful place in ensuring that West Park can truly thrive and survive economically.
We cannot be content to tread water or sit idle. Instead, we have to work to develop our economic base, strengthen our neighborhoods and create new opportunities for all residents. Wisely, we have to remain steadfast in our commitment to transforming West Park into one of the most vibrant, innovative and sustainable cities in Broward County.
YOUR PART
Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular; but one must take it because it is right.” That time is now. The time has come to ask ourselves:
What is the best path forward for the City of West Park?
As a community in a changing economy, what services, and at what level, do residents expect from their city government?
How can we better engage our businesses, engage our neighborhoods, make our city safer and engage our residents?
What are you doing to be a part of the process in making our city great?
OUR PART
Together, over the next 12 months, I look forward to asking and answering those and many other difficult questions with all of you. This is a time to reassess, re-calibrate and fundamentally rethink the way in which our City serves its people.
We can address our residents’ needs by becoming better, faster and stronger communicators.
We will deliver a world-class city where everyone matters and is a part of the process.
We will embrace the opportunities and challenges that the New Year will bring.
We will bring new economic development to our city that provides new streams of revenue and job opportunities for our residents.
We will be accountable and fiscally responsible.
We will continue to focus on the key services and infrastructure that are so important to our residents and make our city safer.
We will continue to act in the interests of the community by encouraging a very productive year ahead.
So as we leave the station and embark on the journey of the New Year, I am ever so optimistic! Some may say my vision is too ambitious. I disagree. It was Robert Kennedy who said, “The future does not belong to those who are content with today, apathetic toward common problems and their fellow man alike, timid and fearful in the face of bold projects and new ideas. Rather the future will belong to those who can blend passion, reason and courage in a personal commitment to the ideals of American society.”
To my fellow Commissioners and City staff, and to our many residents, I ask you to blend passion, reason and courage to better West Park. I ask you to join me in committing ourselves fully to the common good and our shared vision, and to believe in a brighter future for our City.
Believe in this City and its residents. Believe in the vitality of our neighborhoods, our businesses, our schools and houses of worship. Believe in the strength of our families, our diversity, our young people and our senior citizens. Believe in our safety during a time where we are confronted with violence daily. Believe that when West Park works together, we can overcome the challenges we face. Join me in believing that our City’s future is bright as we FORGE FORWARD!
From my home to yours – may our New Year be healthy, happy, and prosperous and may God bless West Park!
Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or by email at: fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.
