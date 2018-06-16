Fun at Kids to Parks Day!

The National Park Trust asked cities across the country to proclaim Saturday, May 19, 2018 as “Kids to Parks Day” in their cities to help spread the word about this celebration, to have cities across the nation take pride in their local parks and work to make sure that the next generation gets outside to enjoy them. At the May 16, 2018 Commission meeting, the mayor issued this proclamation, making a statement that our city’s parks are a valuable part of our community and it is important to us that children are able to enjoy them.

Our festivities were held at Mary Saunders Park and included field games, team and individual competitions, as well as good old fashion fun! A total of 327 cities in 50 states proclaimed to the nation that getting kids outdoors was important and together we all celebrated Kids to Parks Day.

For more information on this event or any other services offered by the City of West Park Recreation Department, please contact Cesar Garcia or Patricia Hamilton at 954-985-1990 or via e-mail at: cgarcia@cityofwestpark.org or phamilton@cityofwestpark.org.