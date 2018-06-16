Have a safe Summer!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The month of June has arrived, which alerts us of to two important things: hurricane season is here, and kids are out of school.

Here is some hurricane knowledge for your information. First, know your hurricane facts and understand common terms used during hurricane forecasts. Storm conditions can vary on the intensity, size and even the angle which the tropical cyclone approaches your area, so it is vital you understand what the forecasters and news reporters are telling you. Tropical Depressions are cyclones with winds of 38 mph. Tropical Storms vary in wind speeds from 39-73 mph while Hurricanes have winds 74 mph and greater. Typically, the upper right quadrant of the storm (the center wrapping around the eye) is the most intense portion of the storm. The greatest threats are damaging winds, storm surge and flooding. This is in part why Hurricane Katrina was so catastrophic when bringing up to 28-foot storm surges onto the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.

Below are some important terms you may hear:

o Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions are possible in the area.

o Hurricane Watch: Hurricane conditions are possible in the area.

Watches are issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm force winds.

o Tropical Storm Warning: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the area.

o Hurricane Warning: Hurricane conditions are expected in the area.

Warnings are issued 36 hours in advance of tropical storm force winds.

o Eye: Clear, sometimes well-defined center of the storm with calmer conditions.

o Eye Wall: Surrounding the eye, contains some of the most severe weather of the storm with the highest wind speed and largest precipitation.

o Rain Bands: Bands coming off the cyclone that produce severe weather conditions such as heavy rain, wind and tornadoes.

o Storm Surge: An often underestimated and deadly result of ocean water swelling as a result of a landfalling storm, and quickly flooding coastal and sometimes areas further inland.

o During a watch, prepare your home and evacuation plan in case a warning is issued. During a warning, carefully follow the directions of officials, and immediately leave the area if they advise it. In the event of an Extreme Wind Warning/Advisory, which means that extreme sustained winds of 115 mph or greater are expected to begin within an hour, immediately take shelter in the interior portion of a well-built structure. Remember to be prepared is to be safe.

School is Out! During the summer months children will be everywhere. Stay conscious of what’s happening on the streets in our neighborhoods. When pulling out of your driveway or making a turn, kids can come close to your car at any time. If you do see children, take your time and be patient — let them get out of the way completely. The best advice for any driver to heed at all times is to stay cool and calm when behind the wheel.

Finally, I want to share with you some projected projects that are being planned within our city.

• SW 25 STREET (MARVIN PRICE STREET) COMPLETE STREET IMPROVEMENTS

As part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study Area “B”, this is a complete street improvement project that includes drainage system improvement; traffic calming devices; roadway resurfacing; installation of sidewalk; bike lanes; also, installation of traffic calming devices along the corridor from State Rd. 7/441 (to the west) to SW 40 Avenue (to the east) are being considered.

• SW 57 AVE & SW 20 STREET TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENTS

This project consists of the installation of a traffic circle that is designated to calm traffic at the intersection of SW 57th Avenue SW 20th Street. The improvement will also include landscaping in the traffic circle; installation of brick pavers around the circle; and re- grading of the intersection to prevent flooding.

• SW 36 STREET TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENTS FROM SW 32 TO SW 48 AVENUE

As part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study Area “C”, this project involves installing traffic calming devices along the subject corridor to alleviate speeding concerns. The traffic calming devices that will be considered include speed tables, speed humps, and circles as part of the improvements and other devices deemed necessary.

• COUNTY LINE ROAD IMPROVEMENTS

This project will include the resurfacing of County Line Road from SW 56th Avenue to 525 ft. east of SW 40th Avenue. Adjustment to the drainage system and repairs to the sidewalk will also be addressed.

• SW 48 AVENUE COMPLETE STREET IMPROVEMENTS

This complete street improvement project consists of the roadway upgrade and mirror re-alignment from County Line Road to Pembroke Road. This approximately 1.5-mile corridor improvement will include bike lanes; improved sidewalks with complete connectivity; adjustment to the drainage system; roadway resurfacing; landscaping and pavement marking

• SW 21ST STREET COMPLETE STREET IMPROVEMENTS

In an attempt to implement the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study Area “B” recommendations, this is a complete street improvement project that will include the installation of traffic calming devices from State Road 7 to SW 40th Avenue. The improvement will also include drainage systems upgrade, bike lanes, sidewalk repairs, resurfacing and pavement marking.

• NEIGHBORHOOD TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENT AREA “A”

This project involves implementation of traffic calming devices in the Miami Gardens section of the City. As part of our Traffic Calming Study Area “A”, staff is recommending speed tables on SW 59 Terrace, between Thomas Road and Virginia Road as recommended in Phase “2” of the study performed by our engineering consultant Kimley-Horn. An additional area of concern brought to our attention from residents is on SW 40 Court, between SW 56 Avenue and SW 58 Avenue. Phase “1” of the study recommends a speed table on the roadway to alleviate speeding vehicles.

• NEIGHBORHOOD TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENT AREA “B”

This project involves implementation of a traffic calming plan that will address cut- through traffic congestion and speeding issues within Neighborhood Area “B”. High levels of speeding cause safety hazards for residents, pedestrians, and motorists. Therefore, the City has need for a conceptual plan that will foster pedestrian refuge, curb extension, raised crosswalk, street humps and bumps, traffic circles, and reduction diverters.

• NEIGHBORHOOD TRAFFIC CALMING IMPROVEMENT AREA “C”

This project involves implementation of a traffic calming plan that will address cut- through traffic, congestion and speeding through the Area “C” Neighborhood.

• STATE ROAD 7 PEDESTRIAN LIGHTS

This Project consists of the design and installation of 42 Washingtonian pedestrian streetlights along State Road 7 between County Line Road and Pembroke Road. The current proposed roadway widening does not account for pedestrian (sidewalk) lighting along the east side of the road. The project will prevent potential safety concerns along the corridor.

Thank you for your continuous support as we strive to make our city better.

God bless you all, have a safe summer,

and God bless America!