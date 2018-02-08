HOMESELLERS: 10 Things You Need to Know About Your Home Inspection

Homebuyers Want to Know Your Home Inside And Out – “According to industry experts, there are at least 33 physical problems that will come under scrutiny during a home inspection when your home is for sale. Here are 10 you should know about if you’re planning to put your home up for sale.” While homebuyers are as individual as the homes they plan on purchasing, one thing they share is a desire to ensure that the home they will call their own is as good beneath the surface as it appears to be. Will the roof end up leaking? Is the wiring safe? What about the plumbing? These, and others, are the questions that the buyers looking at your home will seek professional help to answer. According to industry experts, there are at least 33 physical problems that will come under scrutiny during a home inspection. We’ve identified the 10 most common of these and, if not identified and dealt with, any of these 10 items could cost you dearly in terms of repair. In most cases, you can make a reasonable pre-inspection yourself if you know what you’re looking for. And knowing what you’re looking for can help you prevent little problems from growing into costly and unmanageable ones.

❶ Defective Plumbing.

Defective plumbing can manifest itself in two different ways: leaking, and clogging. A visual inspection can detect leaking, and an inspector will gauge water pressure by turning on all faucets in the highest bathroom and then flushing the toilet. If you hear the sound of running water, it indicates that the pipes are undersized. If the water appears dirty when first turned on at the faucet, this is a good indication that the pipes are rusting, which can result in severe water quality problems.

❷ Damp or Wet Garages and Drop-Down areas

An inspector will check your walls for a powdery white mineral deposit a few inches off the floor. A mildew odor is almost impossible to eliminate, and an inspector will certainly be conscious of it. It could cost you $200 $1,000 to seal a crack in or around foundation cracks depending on severity and location. You will have to weigh your options and figure it into the calculation of what price you want to net on your home.

❸ Inadequate Wiring & Electrical.

Your home should have a minimum of 100 amps service, and this should be clearly marked. Wire should be copper or aluminum. Home inspectors will look at octopus plugs as indicative of inadequate circuits and a potential fire hazard.

❹ Poor Cooling & Heating Systems.

Insufficient insulation and poorly maintained or older air conditioning units are the main cause of poorly functioning system. It is recommended to have central air conditioning unit serviced annually. New units cost a minimum of $2,500 to replace or install new. This is for sure a cost that your buyer will deduct from the offering price of your home.

❺ Roofing Problems.

Water leakage through the roof can occur for a variety of reasons such as physical deterioration of the asphalt shingles (e.g. curling or splitting), or mechanical damage from a wind storm. When gutters leak and downspouts allow water to run down and through the exterior walls, this external problem becomes a major internal one.

❻ Damp Attic Spaces.

Aside from basement dampness, problems with ventilation, insulation and vapor barriers can cause water, moisture, mold and mildew to form in the attic. This can lead to premature wear of the roof, structure and building materials. The cost to fix this damage could easily run over $2,500.

❼ Rotting Wood.

This can occur in many places (door or window frames, trim, siding, decks and fences). The building inspector will sometimes probe the wood to see if this is present – especially when wood has been freshly painted.

❽ Unsafe or Over fused Electrical Circuit.

A fire hazard is created when more amperage is drawn on the circuit than was intended. 15 amp circuits are the most common in a typical home, with larger service for large appliances such as stoves and dryers. It can cost several hundred dollars to replace your fuse panel with a circuit panel.

❾ Adequate Security Features.

More than a purchased security system, an inspector will look for the basic safety features that will protect your home such as proper locks on windows and patio doors, dead bolts on the doors, smoke and even carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom and on every level. Even though pricing will vary, these components will add to your costs. Before purchasing or installing, you should check with your local experts.

❿ Structural/Foundation Problems.

An inspector will certainly investigate the underlying footing and foundation of your home as structural integrity is fundamental to your home. When you put your home on the market, you don’t want any unpleasant surprises that could cost you the sale of your home. By having an understanding of these 10 problem areas as you walk through your home, you’ll be arming yourself against future disappointment.