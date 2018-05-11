Interested In Saving Money On Your Mortgage?

Read up on HARP, then talk to a lender. HARP—(Home Affordable Refinance Program)—was created by the Federal Housing Finance Agency specifically to help homeowners who are current on their mortgage payments, but have a high interest rate or have little to no equity in their homes, refinance their mortgage – that is, they owe as much or more than their homes are currently worth – are eligible for a HARP refinance.

If you got your mortgage loan at a bank, credit union or mortgage company, it may be owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. If so, you could qualify for HARP refinancing and you could save thousands with a lower rate or other more favorable terms. No minimum credit score is required and closing costs can be bundled into the new loan so you don’t need much cash up front.

Program expires December 31, 2018

Contact Commissioner Felicia Brunson @ 954-329-8990 or visit https://www.harp.gov