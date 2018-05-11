May celebrations: A Special Tribute to West Park Mothers, Veterans and Seniors!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Mother’s Day, pay your most humble tribute to mother!

Mothers are everything for us when we are small…our lives revolve around her. For everything that we need we call mother. To protect us from all perceivable dangers, we want her around us. To take us, out we hold her arms. To kiss away our wounds, we run to her. And for a warm hug and love, we look for her. She is the focal point of our lives, the greatest human being in the world or should we say divinity on earth. On the special occasion of Mothers Day pay tribute to your mother – the greatest blessing on you!

What can we do in West Park to honor mothers?

On Mother’s Day shower your Mother! Mother is a gift of God. She is an angel, which protects you from all the evils of the world and gives you a secure shelter in her lap whenever you feel stressed and insecure. Irrespective of how we look or behave, our mother showers us with all possible love and blessings in the world. Despite how successful we become, she can’t ignore her little concerns for us. Despite we become mature enough, we remain a ‘silly darling kid’ in our momma eyes. Though she is a guardian angel to us, we hardly ever get an opportunity to thank her for lending us a shoulder to cry, a lap to rest, hands to catch hold of us whenever we fall. She is our dearest pal and our best companion ever. On this Mother’s Day, shower your Mother . Tell her that you love her and no one else could ever substitute the position she holds in your heart.

On Mother’s Day thank your Mother! There is simply no way we can ever really thank mother for all she has done for us. She is the one who will be awake all night when we are sick. Mothers are the ones who would forever complain that we are not eating enough or not eating right. They would cook all sorts of things so that we are strong and healthy. Mothers in fact, worry more for our examinations than we must. They would take pains to complete our school projects leaving all other works behind while we play around with friends or just while away time watching movies.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with your Mother! Mother’s Day is the perfect day to celebrate the joys of having a mother. Strive to make Mother’s Day absolutely hassle free for your mother and take the responsibilities on yourself for a day. Pamper her a little on this special day of hers just as she pampers you all the year round. Give her a warm hug and a big kiss as you wish her a Happy Mother’s Day!

As we salute moms, we should pause and thank them for their love and guidance. They are our first teachers. I would like to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in West Park and to those who fill the role of mothers. And for those who have taken the reigns to fill those shoes, thank you for your unconditional support! I also extend a special thought and prayer to the memories of the moms who are no longer with us on earth but remain in our hearts and minds because they have touched our souls.

On Memorial Day, Let Us Never Forget!

This month we will also pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day. We honor those soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who died for our country. We honor those who fought for us. Peace has meaning the protected will never know. Each soldier who falls is a great tragedy.

Though each death is a tragedy we honor and thank each who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gave us our freedom and it behooves each of us to be our best self out of respect for what they gave us.

We look to them for guidance—guidance for the present and guidance for the future. We shouldn’t look at the era in which they toiled and sacrificed as if we were visiting a museum or an archaeological site. We should look at what they did, and how they did it and, in doing so, honor them by imitating their courage and their sacrifice and their excellence. Their accomplishments are astonishing to us. And we should learn from them.

They have left a legacy of freedom, and they taught their children and their children’s children the value of sacrifice, and work, and virtue, the necessary conditions of freedom—and they taught us the love of country. These soldiers have become our teachers, their presence here, and the words and deeds of their lives, remind us of human excellence, of the things for which we stand, of the courage that is necessary to maintain those things. They taught us what it means to be a citizen.

How is it possible for the City of West Park to honor veterans, both deceased and living?

Perhaps we cannot do any better than to call you the Greatest Generation of the greatest country in the world. Perhaps we should make certain that your stories are told to the young. Perhaps we should try to imitate both your purposes and lives, in both peace and war.

Perhaps we should just sincerely thank you for making sure that this island of liberty would continue. Perhaps we should just say this, along with Abraham Lincoln: “Gold is good in its place; but living, brave, patriotic men, are better than gold.” Perhaps, we could support the VFW Post #8195 more and the wonderful works they are doing for veterans that do make it home.

As we remember these brave warriors and their comrades in arms on this Memorial Day, we must look to the future as well as the past. In today’s world, freedom comes cloaked in uncertainty. America still relies on her sons and daughters to defend her liberty. The cost of independence remains high, but we are willing to pay it. We do not pay it gladly, but we pay it with deep reverence and thanks to those who have sacrificed their lives for America. We know that in the years to come, more brave souls will sacrifice their lives for America. We include them in our thoughts and prayers today and every day.

In conclusion, to the City of West Park’s honored dead, we hold you in our highest esteem! You are our heroes! We salute you! We honor you! We live our lives in freedom, because of what you gave us! There will never be a time that we do not give you our solemn honor! To this and every Memorial Day, we the residents of West Park must never forget the meaning of Memorial Day and remember those proud patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of liberty’s blessings! We are in your debt and we thank you! May God always bestow His blessings upon you!

Celebrate Older Americans Month!

ENGAGE AT EVERY AGE

Every year since 1963, May has been the month to appreciate and celebrate the vitality and aspirations of older adults and their contributions and achievements. It is a proud tradition that shows our nation’s commitment to honor the value that elders continue to contribute to our communities.

Across the country, older Americans – a rapidly growing population – are taking part in activities that promote wellness and social connection. They are sharing their wisdom and experience with future generations, and they are giving back to make enrich their communities. They’re working and volunteering, mentoring and learning, leading and engaging.

This year’s OAM theme, “Engage at Every Age,” emphasizes the importance of being active and involved, no matter where or when you are in life. You are never too old (or too young) to participate in activities that can enrich your physical, mental, and emotion well-being.

We can enrich the lives of individuals of every age by:

• promoting home and community-based services that support independent living;

• involving older adults in community planning, events, and other activities; and

• providing opportunities for older adults to work, volunteer, learn, lead, and mentor.

While we at the City of West Park provide services, support, and resources to older Americans year-round, Older Americans Month is a great opportunity to show special appreciation for some of our most beloved citizens. Please check the calendar for events at our parks for our seniors. We will continue to provide opportunities for elders to come together and share their experiences with one another, as well as with individuals of other generations. We have many reasons to celebrate them!

To my beloved West Park residents:

Have a Happy Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and a blessed Older Americans Month!

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.