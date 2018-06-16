This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The City of West Park held its annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at McTyre Park. This year’s event had record attendance and our special guests enjoyed a wonderful celebration with brunch prepared by Sweet and Savory Catering, along with music and puppet show entertainment by April Espinosa, raffles and games, and a great selection of music by DJ Spence from SOS Unlimited. Thanks to all who celebrated this special occasion with us!