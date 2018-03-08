NEVERTHELESS SHE PERSISTED: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women

March is Women’s History Month. This year’s theme celebrates women fighting not only against sexism, but also against the many intersecting forms of discrimination faced by American women. This includes discrimination based on race and ethnicity, class, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, and many other categories.

From spearheading legislation against segregation to leading the reproductive justice movement, many women are dismantling the structural, cultural, and legal forms of discrimination that for too long have plagued American women.

Nevertheless She Persisted: This phrase was born in February 2017 when Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, was silenced during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing for Attorney General. At the time, Warren was reading an opposition letter penned by Coretta Scott King (a past NWHP honoree) in 1986. Referring to the incident, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, later said “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless she persisted.” Feminists immediately adopted the phrase in hashtags and memes to refer to any strong women who refuse to be silenced.

Fighting all forms of discrimination against women takes persistence. Following the 2018 theme, I hope all residents in West Park have gotten the message, either directly or indirectly, to continue the fight in bringing positive change to the lives of diverse American women. Let us celebrate all the real and profound women of the past, present and the future who persisted!

All of us, no matter how big or how small, whether male or female — we ALL owe our lives to a woman! I encourage you to learn more about the real and profound women in history and take advantage of the events planned throughout the rest of this month that will recognize the sacrifices, past achievements, and ongoing contributions made by women to the history and heritage of our great country, our state, our county and most importantly our beloved city.

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954)329-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.