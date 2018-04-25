Unlike any other event, the One Community, One Cause-Walking for Cures event will bring people together in a healthy environment for a worthy goal – to Empower, Educate, Advocate and FUNDRAISE for the following: Stroke Awareness, Mental Illness Awareness, and Donor Registration Awareness.

The One Community, One Cause-Walking for Cures will be fun for families and will build camaraderie among surrounding communities.

It will provide hope, empowerment and a sense of community. Participation will show your commitment to the larger scale movement to conquer Stroke Awareness, Mental Illness Awareness, and Donor Registration Awareness. Funds raised will support research that will help those living with the above ailments to look forward to longer, healthier lives.

Everyone has a reason to walk – which one is yours?

