Our planet needs our help

During the month of April, we celebrate Earth Day. From poisoning and injuring marine life to disrupting human hormones, from littering our beaches and landscapes to clogging our waste streams and landfills, the exponential growth of plastics is now threatening the survival of our planet. In response, Earth Day 2018 is dedicated to providing the information and inspiration needed to fundamentally change human attitude and behavior about plastics.

Earth Day began in 1970 as a way to bring awareness to the environment, and especially air and water pollution. It is always celebrated on April 22nd each year. Many people did not know much about environmental science at that time, and people who did were considered a bit on the strange side. Fast forward more than forty years and environmental science, going green, and clean living are the wave of the future. It’s actually trendy to show concern! Many people try to live sustainable lives, leave a low carbon footprint on the land, buy local by joining a Farm CSA, or support clean energy sources for their homes. It’s just the right thing to do for our planet.

These words are associated with Earth Day:

• Reduce

• Reuse

• Recycle

• Replenish

• Restore

Look at YOUR lifestyle and household, and see what YOU can do to help support Earth Day – not just on April 22nd, but every day of the year.

