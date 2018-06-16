School is out!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

June marks the beginning summer vacation for the local schools. With the children being out of school, now is the time to be more aware while you are driving on the roadways. Children riding bicycles, walking and playing in the streets are some of the dangers we face, especially if speeding. The speed limits on the roadways are there to protect the residents, the children and the drivers.

The children are not always paying attention to their surroundings and sometimes, they run into the street without looking. Drivers need to make sure they are not distracted with texting or talking on their cellular phones. If you are texting, you are not looking at the road. A distracted driver is a dangerous driver!!!

The City of West Park and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are in partnership to keep our roadways safe for the residents, and especially our children. Let’s make this a safe and enjoyable summer for all!