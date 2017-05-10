On mother’s day, pay your most humble tribute to Mother!

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” ~ Abraham Lincoln

Our wonderful mothers. The skinned knees they kissed and bandaged up…the soft, tender words of comfort they spoke when we came home from a bad day at school…their nodding head and encouraging smile as they watched us race across the field or per- form on stage.

Matriarch. Mother. Mom. The glue that holds the family together.

As it should be, Sunday May 14, 2017 brings national recognition to Mom with Mother’s Day.