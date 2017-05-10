On mother’s day, pay your most humble tribute to Mother!
“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” ~ Abraham Lincoln
Our wonderful mothers. The skinned knees they kissed and bandaged up…the soft, tender words of comfort they spoke when we came home from a bad day at school…their nodding head and encouraging smile as they watched us race across the field or per- form on stage.
As it should be, Sunday May 14, 2017 brings national recognition to Mom with Mother’s Day.
Mothers are everything for us when we are small…our lives revolve around her. For everything that we need we call mother. To protect us from all perceivable dangers, we want her around us. To take us, out we hold her arms. To kiss away our wounds, we run to her. And for a warm hug and love, we look for her. She is the focal point of our lives, the greatest human being in the world or should we say divinity on earth. On the special occasion of Mothers Day pay tribute to your mother – the greatest blessing on you!
As we salute moms, we should pause and thank them for their love and guidance. They are our first teachers. I would like to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in West Park and to those who fill the role of mothers. And for those who have taken the reigns to fill those shoes, thank you for your unconditional support! I also extend a special thought and prayer to the memories of the moms who are no longer with us on earth, but remain in our hearts and minds because they have touched our souls.
Getting older doesn’t mean what it used to. For many aging Americans, it is a phase of life where interests, goals, and dreams can get a new or second start. Today, aging is about eliminating outdated perceptions and living the way that suits you best.
Since 1963, Older Americans Month has been a time to celebrate older Americans, their stories, and their contributions. This annual observance offers a special opportunity to learn about, support, and recognize our nation’s older citizens. This year’s theme, “Age Out Loud,” emphasizes the ways older adults are living their lives with boldness, confidence, and passion while serving as an inspiration to people of all ages.
While we at the City of West Park provide services, support, and resources to older Americans year-round, Older Americans Month is a great opportunity to show special appreciation for some of our most beloved citizens. Please check the calendar for events at our parks for our seniors. We will continue to provide opportunities for elders to come together and share their experiences with one another, as well as with individuals of other generations. We have many reasons to celebrate them!
To my beloved West Park residents, have a Happy Mother’s Day and Older Americans Month!
Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 326-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org .
