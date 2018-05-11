Spotlight on Schools: Watkins Elementary School Announces New 2018-19 Calendar!

Have you heard? Watkins Elementary School, for the first time in over ten years will join the rest of the County and operate on a traditional calendar for the 2018-2019 school year. As the school prepares for the new, they will celebrate the old with numerous end of year “Moving On Up” Ceremonies. Best of luck to the exiting fifth graders as they embark on the next phrase of their academic lives.

Congratulations to Ms. McCogg and the choir for their outstanding performance. Your hard work paid off and the community appreciates your efforts. Congratulations to Ms. Hightower’s High Achievers class for taking first place in the science competition.

If your child is struggling with reading, there are numerous reading programs over the summer. The faculty, staff, and teachers of Watkins Elementary would like to extend best wishes to everyone for a restful, enjoyable, productive summer break.