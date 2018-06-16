Summer Greetings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As we enter June, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the fathers out there a Happy Father’s Day. I have been blessed, in that my father has always been my best friend. I hope your children feel the same way about you. We will be holding our Annual Father’s Day Event on Saturday June 16, 2018 beginning at 10:00 am at McTyre Park. This is a field day event, so dress comfortably and bring your child(ren) and enjoy a morning of field games such as water balloon toss, tug of war, sack races etc. Lunch will be provided. Our Mother’s Day event was standing room only, and I would love to see the same type of crowd come out and enjoy a day of fun and games with the dads.

Summer Break – Drive Safely! Summer is here, our youth are out of school, and I would like to caution everyone that this means children are out playing in the yards and parks; therefore we all need to use extreme caution when driving through the neighborhoods. Remember, if you see a ball roll into the street, chances are good there is a child right behind it.

Heat Safety Tips! I also wanted to take a moment to remind you of some heat safety tips as we enter the hottest months of the year here in South Florida. We all want to have fun, but we need to be safe as well.

Meet the Candidates! Finally, I would like to invite residents to a Candidate Meet and Greet Forum to introduce candidates for the August, 2018 Primary Election. The forum will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm at the Lake Forest Volunteer Fire Hall, located at 4111 SW 39 Street, sponsored by the West Park Homeowners Associations.

As always, if you have concerns regarding anything pertaining to the city, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at kjudeikis@cityofwestpark.org or 954-232-2940.