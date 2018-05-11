Summer safety tips

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Broward County Public Schools last day of the year is June 6th! As the 2017-2018 school year comes to a close, our precious children of West Park enter into the summer season. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue encourages our community to enjoy the summer season and would like our community to ‘play’ it safe. Here are some important safety messages to help keep you safe.

Outsmart Summer Danger

BE SUN SMART

Whether you’re working or playing outside in the summer, anybody not accustomed to the heat is at risk for a heat-related illness. Take steps to protect yourself:

• Wear appropriate clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat, long sleeve shirt and sunglasses

• Take frequent water breaks

• Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15

• Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration

• Never leave kids or pets unattended in a vehicle

BICYCLE SAFETY

A helmet protects your child from serious injury, and should always be worn. And remember, wearing a helmet at all times helps children develop the helmet habit.

Your child needs to wear a helmet on every bike ride, no matter how short or how close to home. Many injuries happen in driveways, on sidewalks, and on bike paths, not just on streets. Children learn best by observing you. Set the example: Whenever you ride, put on your helmet.

This goes for skate-boards, hover-boards, inline-skates, and all other wheeled recreational devices

SWIM SMART

• According to floridahealth.gov, drowning is the leading cause of injury death among children ages 1–4 in Florida. Florida’s drowning death rate among children ages 1–4 is the highest in the nation. Enough children drown each year in Florida to fill three to four preschool classrooms. In 2012, 440 Florida residents drowned.

• There are many opportunities to learn how to swim in Broward County. Besides the County Park classes listed below, numerous pools participate in the SWIM Central water-safety program.

• Swim lessons are offered at C.B. Smith, Central Broward Regional, and TY Parks during the summer. Find out which classes are being offered at each park in the 2017 Learn to Swim brochure. Then print out the 2017 Learn to Swim application, complete, and bring to the park office when you register. Please note: Learn to Swim is a seasonal program offered only during the summer.

Please visit the following web page for more information:

http://www.broward.org/PARKS/THINGSTODO/Pages/SwimmingLessons.aspx

However you choose to enjoy your summertime activities this season, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue encourages you to do it SAFELY!