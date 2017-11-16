“Thankful – From Commissioner Brunson”

Although we should remember the significance of all our holidays, I believe that Thanksgiving is the holiday which should be used for a time of quiet reflection. We would all do well to pause and remember those brave souls who risked their lives to travel to a new and uncharted land in search of freedom. A freedom which oftentimes we now all take for granted. I hope that you will gather with your family and friends and take a moment to reflect, remember, and give thanks.

On a personal note, I am very thankful to have the opportunity to serve each of you and work together every day to make West Park a stronger city – one we all can be proud of and build upon for our children and their children.

As you celebrate Thanksgiving, please remember to reach out to those in our community who are less fortunate. That giving spirit helps make our community a special place to live.

The strength of our city comes from you, our residents. I am thankful that we have active and caring citizens who are involved in their community. I’m also thankful for our City employees, who work hard every day to provide you with superior services and amenities.

I wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving, and wish you and your families all the best during this holiday season!