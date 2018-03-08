TOGETHER WE STAND

On behalf of the City Commission, Staff and residents of the City of West Park, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, for their recent tragic loss. Please know that you all are in your thoughts and prayers. Sometimes tragedy sneaks up on us; it comes at us like termites in an old wood frame house. It eats away for years, then one day the rafters of the house give way before we ever realized what was happening. Sometimes tragedy simply hits us full body and knocks us down. The shock of it leaves us disoriented and confused.

Many times, when tragedy is extreme, we don’t know where to turn or how to move on. It has long lasting effects. People who have suffered tragedy are known to feel depressed or hopeless for a long time afterwards. Six months, nine months, a year later the effects of tragedy are still evident. Many comforters seek to ease the pain of our loss but we still find ourselves seeking answers.

We are usually looking for a reason why tragedy strikes, I know this personally because I recently lost a son. Tragedy, no matter how encompassing it may be in our life, never has the last word. The last word is always Triumph. Together we will fight the cause of the tragedy and pray that God strengthen us until we get the final victory. Many of us have children and grandchildren attending our schools daily and we realize that the shooting that happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deeply affected all of us and we at the City of West Park stand with Parkland during this difficult hour.

Let us all focus this month on supporting those who are in deep sorrow at the loss of their loved ones.

GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GOD HELP US TO STAND TOGETHER AS A NATION.