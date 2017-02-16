WEST PARK… LET’S LOVE OUR NEIGHBORS!

February is known as the month of love and this month has a sweet significance to the City of West Park. Ask yourself the simple yet profound question-“Are you a good neighbor?” Our city really needs good, even great neighbors! Some of the issues that our community is facing would be eliminated or drastically reduced if we could just become a community of people who are good neighbors.

But, in order to be good neighbors we must love our neighbors as we love ourselves. When we love our neighbor as our self and look to their needs as they arise, there is no vacuum created in which confusion can easily intrude, resentment builds, and crime becomes an attractive way of life.

Music too loud! Yard not visually appealing! Children playing! Dogs barking consistently!

If something your neighbor does is bothering you, remember that you’ll probably be neighbors for a long time. Resolving the problem amicably may be more important than getting your way completely, because neighborhood feuds are no fun. So talk to your neighbor about the problem and try to work it out.

Now, we all recognize that loving our neighbor doesn’t require that we give our neighbor whatever he might think he needs. Sometimes loving another can mean doing things that are directly contrary to what that person thinks he needs most. But this thought does not make loving your neighbor any less radical. After all, you do love yourself – but you do not fulfill every desire, every whim that you have.

The month of February reminds us to celebrate our neighbors, our friends and our loved-ones by telling them how much they mean to us. It’s important to remember to spend some time with your loved ones, because they are not going to be around forever. Say a kind word to your neighbor, or to someone who looks up to you, because that little person will soon grow up and leave your side. Remember, to give a warm hug to the one next to you, because that is the only treasure you can give with your heart and it doesn’t cost a cent.

Remember to say, “I love you” to your loved ones, but most of all mean it. A kiss and an embrace will mend any hurt when it comes from deep inside you. Remember to hold hands and cherish the moment, for someday that person will not be there.

Remember, life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. Enjoy the simple things…you deserve it.

Be a good neighbor! Love your neighbors as you love yourselves! Spread the love West Park!

Remember to contact me at City Hall with your ideas, suggestions or concerns. I represent you and appreciate your input into the continued success of our beloved city. I can be reached at (954) 329-8990 or email fbrunson@cityofwestpark.org.