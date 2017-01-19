On Wednesday, January 18, 2012, The City of West Park City Commission approved the creation of a Youth Council. The purpose of the Youth Council is to offer an open forum for youth to foster communication, education, and information concerning youth and youth-related issues. The Youth Council provides students in grades 9-12 with social activities in a safe and positive environment, while promoting individual self-esteem and leadership through participation in meetings, events and community service projects.

Through this program, youth are introduced to the world of public service and civic engagement while being empowered with the skills for effective advocacy. The Youth Council advises the City of West Park on issues affecting youth. They do so from their unique youth perspective while working to cultivate real solutions towards these problems. Members are to use their participation in this group as a vehicle of positive expression where they can feel empowered to bring positive change to situations that matter to them. Projects include ideas to combat homelessness, nutrition deficiencies, special events programming, alcohol/tobacco abuse, and civic engagement to name a few.

Meetings are held monthly on the third Tuesday of each month at the District One Broward Sheriff’s Office located at 3201 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Pembroke Park, FL 33023 starting at 6:00pm.

For more information on enrollment in the program or any upcoming projects please contact Patricia Hamilton at 954-985-1990 or via e-mail at phamilton@cityofwestpark.org.