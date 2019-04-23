Coming ‘round the corner – again

My oh my…

The boys on the dais over at city hall are gonna have to show what they are truly made of when a whole bunch of “developers” show up and want to build their projects.

On the horizon – if not sooner – is a really big one: The Shops at Sunset Place wants to put up a pretty big hotel with some 160 plus rooms and two or so more towers that will house some 400 or apartments – and of course all the stuff on the bottom floor. This should be interesting to see how it all plays out

And then there’s that on-and-off-again discussion about who is going to pay for an overpass to traverse US-1 from the Metro-Rail, which is proposed to let out next to the Shops. Going be good. Any bets?

And lest we forget the sale of the city hall property … and lest we wonder what type of business will be housed in the new building, besides of course city hall. I’ve been told that a senior housing project is a big big part of it – or even that micro housing might be considered.

Out of all the nonsense that has been going back and forth for a few years about city hall, the best thing about it is that “if” the boys the dais say yes to the sale, it looks like a brand new police station would be built on the old inspection station property directly east of the South Miami Post Office, at 5927 SW 70 Street.

Just that move will greatly improve the neighborhood and bring some smiles –

and perhaps a cultural shift in the mindset of the people who live and work in the neighborhood.

And then there is the town home project that is being proposed on the most northern part of the church property on Sunset Drive at about SW 68 Ave. The church has been working with the city and the neighbors to come up with a very compatible project that will honor and enhance the area. After many many iterations of the project it looks like it just might , maybe, hopefully get the go-ahead.

And of course, sooner or later, the Winn Dixie store on SW 73 St, will be replaced with a magnificent mid-rise structure that will set the stage for a beautiful improvement of this part of town. And, btw, I’ve been told just might even include a new and improved Winn-Dixie for all to enjoy.

So, you ole timers, hold on to your britches, a whirlwind is headed this way.

Spinning into Earth Day

Speaking of ole timers, here’s some news from the oldest home in the county, right down the way in the Grove. Actually it’s the oldest home still standing in its original spot, but details details.

More to the point: The Barnacle Society that puts on all kinds of really cool entertainment and educational events is about to honor Mother Earth this Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is hosting its 2019 “Earth Week Celebration” with Little Ladies & Gents Child Expo Events at 3485 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. The event is $5 for ages 6 and up and $3 for ages 2 to 5. Kids under 2 are free.

Lenny Batista will provide the tunes while you enjoy Earth-friendly products, food, games, and crafts. Picnics and leashed pets are welcome – and of course, bicycles are strongly encouraged. Ride over and Bike Coconut Grove will valet your bike for free. All ages can pedal their way to delicious smoothies on the bike blender, and kids can decorate their wheels before joining the bike parade at 2 p.m.

For info, call 305-442-686 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.