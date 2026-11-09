Helping Miami Writers Find Their Way Into Print

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When I published my first novel, I wanted creative control and the freedom to move at my own pace. I got both, along with an education in everything that happens after you finish writing. Editing, design, distribution, promotion: suddenly, being an author required a whole collection of other skills.

That experience made my conversation with Flor Ana Mireles, founder of Indie Earth Publishing, especially relevant. On Episode 43 of The Miami Book Hub, we explored how writers can get their books into readers’ hands without taking on every task themselves.

Flor started as a self-published poet, figuring out everything from margins to cover design. At her first Barnes & Noble signing, she sold all 64 copies she brought, staying nearly until closing. Another bookstore, however, turned her away because she lacked a traditional publisher.

That rejection helped inspire Indie Earth. What began as a mentorship program grew into a publishing house built around the support she wished she had received.

“I treat my authors the same way that I wanted to be treated,” she explained.

Flor describes her approach as co-publishing, combining an author’s creative freedom with professional help. She handles editing, formatting and the technical details behind a book’s release, sometimes bringing in outside help for illustrations or covers. At the time of our conversation, she said she was approaching 75 published titles, with roughly 40 percent by Miami authors.

Her advice to aspiring authors was to finish their manuscripts and research their options. Fees, services and royalty arrangements vary, so understanding what a publisher offers matters.

Then comes promotion. Some of her authors do well through social media; others keep reordering books because they sell out at markets and events. As Flor reminded us, “people want to connect to the author.” Finding a way to build that relationship is part of the job.

“Publishing itself is a craft just like writing is,” I told Flor. I’m glad I published my first book myself because I learned so much. One lesson was that I would welcome more help with the next one.

Later in the program, our monthly Reading with Rochelle segment brought USA Today bestselling author Rochelle Weinstein back with five November book picks:

All the Little Secrets by May Cobb — Murder, scandal and a scramble for power in a small Texas town.

The Apparent Trap by Ali Rosen — Two coworkers plotting to derail a family romance discover some unexpected chemistry of their own.

London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe — A true story of a family’s search for answers after their son’s mysterious death reveals his hidden life.

Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt by Ben Reeves — A story narrated by Death that reminds us how much there is to appreciate about being alive.

Every Story Is a Love Story by Imbolo Mbue — A novel about grief, forgiveness and the difficult journey toward healing.

Rochelle, who serves on the Miami Book Fair Advisory Committee, also reminded us that “Miami Book Fair is year-round,” with literacy programs and events extending beyond the street fair.

Still, we’re both looking forward to the upcoming fair and the chance to meet authors and fellow readers. I’ll be on Writers Row, so come say hello!

Learn more about Indie Earth at IndieEarthBooks.com, and about Rochelle Weinstein at RochelleWeinstein.com. Visit TheMiamiBookHub.com to watch this conversation and other episodes and subscribe to our newsletter. Please like, share and subscribe, and thank you to Miami’s Community Newspapers for producing the program.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing and stay curious, Miami!