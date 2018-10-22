It’s all happening this fall at South Miami Lutheran

It’s fall, which means you’ll find all kinds of activities happening at South Miami Lutheran Church, located at 7190 Sunset Drive.

Speaking of “finds,” there’s a good chance you’ll find a lot of great stuff that you need – and maybe even some early holiday gifts – at the church’s annual fall flea market, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Expect about 60 vendors in attendance selling their goods and wares – along with plenty of baked goods, burgers, hotdogs, and BBQ sandwiches Don’t forget to stop by the church’s booth full of gently used items.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 28, the church is partnering with the Redeemer Church, located at 6790 SW 56 St. for their really fun and festive “Trunk or Treat” event. Drop by 5:30-8:30 p.m. with the kids so they can trick-or-treat, in a safe and secure setting, right in the church parking lot. And for folks that want more than candy bars and lolli-pops, dig into the BBQ sandwiches, chips, soda, and empanadas that will be served.

Wrapping up all the fall fun, on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., Pastor James Dunham of the South Miami Lutheran Church will be joined by Pastor Edwin Collado of the Redeemer Church for a special Spanish service. Live music and refreshments will be served after the service in the fellowship hall.

Celebrating 68 years of ministry to the community, South Miami Lutheran Church doors are open to everyone. For information call 305-665-2562.

There are so many benefits to living here, especially this time of year with all the family fun events happening around town – and in the surrounding area, too. Particularly over in Coconut Grove, which has traditionally been a hub of fun and entertainment for the young and the young at heart!

I heard about the “Barnacle Under the Moonlight” concert last week at The Barnacle, for instance, featuring a local group called “Three Sheets to the Wind.” It was a perfect night and a perfect venue for an outside performance, with kids playing on the expansive green between the historic mansion and the Bay, picnics, friends, and neighbors, a little bubbly. Sometimes it’s that simple!

So if you missed out, never fear – the next Moonlight Concert at the Barnacle Historic State Park is Saturday, Nov. 10, with the Tall Boys. They’re planning to play a couple sets of 70s Country Rock hits that will get you up and dancing! Front gate opens at 6 and the music starts at 7 p.m.

I am pushing this park because sometimes we tend to forget that we are living beside one of the most beautiful bodies of water in all of South Florida – maybe the world, for that matter. Biscayne Bay – it’s right here just down the road. Hope to see you there.

Park curbside on Main Highway or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages – and then stroll over to the entrance gate to get your tickets. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price Otherwise, admission is $10 for adults; $8 for members of The Barnacle Society; $3 for children ages 6 to 9; and free, ages 5 and under.

For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.